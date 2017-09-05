

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





A jogger was transported to hospital with serious injuries after police say he was stabbed in what appears to be an unprovoked attack in Seaton Village on Monday night.

According to police, a 25-year-old man was jogging in the area of Dupont Street and Manning Avenue shortly after 11 p.m. when he was stabbed in the back.

Police say the man was transported to hospital with “significant” but non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators have not yet determined a motive for the attack and say it appears to be unprovoked.

The male suspect has been described as between 50 and 60 years old and is about five-foot-seven with a stocky build. He was spotted wearing a white or pale-coloured dress shirt tucked into his pants and had a buzz cut.

The suspect was last seen near Manning Avenue and London Street.

Anyone who may have been in the area at the time of the incident or has dash camera footage is asked to contact police.