

Courtney Greenberg, CTV News Toronto





Police are still investigating after members of the Jewish community were targeted in a series of hate crimes in the Willowdale area over the weekend.

At a news conference on Wednesday afternoon, police said the search for a suspect was ongoing after Post-It notes with anti-Semitic drawings and messages were found on doors of a condo building located near Yonge Street and Park Home Avenue.

Mezzuzahs, which contain verses from the Torah and are placed in doorways, had been stolen or thrown on the floor.

“We are confident that whoever is responsible will be brought to justice,” Toronto police Sgt. Lawrence Sager told media Wednesday afternoon.

“We are getting tips from the public. We take this sort of criminal activity very seriously. We recognize these types of crimes have far-reaching repercussions. We will support the Jewish community to make sure they feel safe.”

“It is very meaningful for the Jewish community to know that we don’t stand alone,” CEO of Bnai Brith Canada Michael Mostyn said at the conference.

“Unfortunately, there seems to be a new normal of targeting the Jewish community. Toronto police stats as recently as 2015 show the same trend... Jews in the City of Toronto being the most targeted for hate crimes.”

There were 31 incidents reported where Jews were victimized in 2015, according to the latest results from the Toronto police’s hate crime unit report.

Mostyn said there were “great concerns” about university students being targeted on campus. Most recently, a political science student wrote “Punch a Zionist today” in a Feb. 26 tweet.

“Something is very wrong,” Mostyn said.

Students at Ryerson University also walked out of a general meeting to discuss creating an event that would commemorate the Holocaust.

“The holocaust is a worldwide genocide and it’s absolutely disgusting that things like this are happening," said Mostyn.

Mayor John Tory, who also spoke at the conference, said that Toronto has become of one the most admired cities in the world because of its diversity.

“There is no place for acts of hatred, discrimination, anti-Semitism and anti-Muslim acts...we’ve seen in the community.”

He said everyone should stand together collectively to say no to this behaviour.

“Urge people not to stand back and do nothing and say, ‘It’ll blow over,’” he said.

Rabbi Moshe Steiner said he went to the Willowdale condo building after he heard its residents had been targeted.

“They were very shaken up. They were scared,” he said.

“I did the best I could to try and encourage them.”

The initial reaction from certain residents was to “lay low,” according to the Rabbi. After some time, he said, the community decided to stand up against the “hateful type of attack.”

“The answer…is absolutely not to say, ‘Let’s recede into the shadows,’” he said.

“We dare not be marginalized. Whoever did this is trying to intimidate us...trying to force us to cower into the shadows. We cannot do that.”

If caught by police, the suspect could face theft and vandalism charges that could also result in hate crime or hate bias charges.

Police said they did have security camera footage from the building, however, none of it showed the incidents.

No suspect information was given by police.