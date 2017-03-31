

Bill Beacon, The Canadian Press





MONTREAL -- The Blue Jays and Pittsbugh Pirates played to a nine-inning 1-1 draw, with Darwin Barney scoring Toronto's only run after a third-inning triple at Olympic Stadium on Friday night.

The Pirates outhit the Blue Jays 9-5. The two teams meet again on Saturday afternoon.

The Blue Jays got on the board in the third as Barney led off with a triple off starter Jameson Taillon and scored on Kevin Pillar's groundout.

The Pirates tied it in the fifth off Joe Biagini when Jordy Mercer's two-out single was followed by a triple off the right field wall by Adam Frazier, who was thrown out trying to stretch it into an inside the park home run. Frazier has reached base in 13 of his last 14 games.

Neither side mustered much of a threat from then on.

Jays starter Marcus Stroman allowed five hits and no runs in four innings, but he had a nervy third when Josh Harrison singled but then was caught stealing. Mercer and Frazier followed with singles but Starling Marte flied out to end the threat.

Aaron Loup, who is battling for a bullpen job, pitched the sixth and had two strikeouts, while Ryan Tepera got two hitters out in the seventh and was replaced by J.P. Howell.

It is a fourth straight year the Blue Jays have ended their pre-season with a pair of exhibition games at the Big O. They went 3-3 in previous two-game sets against the New York Mets, Cincinnati and Boston.

The announced crowd was down from the nearly 50,000 that turned up in previous years and they were somewhat less animated, except when Toronto catcher Russell Martin of Montreal batted. He went 0-for-3 with two strikouts.