

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- The Toronto Blue Jays will honour the life and career of former star pitcher Roy Halladay in a pre-game ceremony before their 2018 home opener.

The Blue Jays said details of the ceremony, as well as additional honours in Halladay's memory, will be made available in the coming months.

Halladay died Nov. 7 at age 40 when the private plane he was piloting crashed into the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Florida.

The two-time Cy Young Award winner played for the Blue Jays from 1998-2009 and for Philadelphia from 2009-13, going 203-105 with a 3.38 earned-run average.

He pitched a perfect game and a post-season no-hitter while with the Phillies.