

Gregory Strong, The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Left-hander Francisco Liriano became the latest Toronto Blue Jays player to go down to injury as he was added to the 10-day disabled list Thursday due to shoulder inflammation.

He joined starters J.A. Happ (elbow) and Aaron Sanchez (finger) on the disabled list. Catcher Russell Martin (shoulder), shortstop Troy Tulowitzki (hamstring) and third baseman Josh Donaldson (calf) are also on the DL.

Liriano was pulled in the third inning of Wednesday night's 8-7 win over the Cleveland Indians. He gave up seven earned runs, five hits and walked three batters.

"You just deal with it," Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said Thursday. "It's an expensive DL though, I'll tell you that."

Liriano is 2-2 this season with a 6.35 earned-run average over seven starts. Right-hander Leonel Campos was recalled from triple-A Buffalo before Thursday night's game against Seattle.

"We've been pretty fortunate the last couple years, we've stayed for the most part pretty healthy," Gibbons said. "I can't remember it where it hit at once. Usually you spread it out a little bit. But that's the way it goes. You deal with it.

"Everybody goes through it, some more than others. But that's how you find out how good you are."

Mike Bolsinger will replace Liriano in the rotation for Monday's home game against the Atlanta Braves.

Gibbons did get some good news Thursday as slugger Kendrys Morales may be available as soon as Friday night. He left Tuesday's game with a strained left hamstring but it appears he'll avoid a DL stint.

Entering play Thursday, the 33-year-old designated hitter led the Blue Jays with six home runs and 20 RBIs this season. He has a .244 batting average and a .727 OPS (on-base plus slugging).

The Mariners' rotation, meanwhile, has been decimated by injuries. Drew Smyly, Felix Hernandez, James Paxton and Hisashi Iwakuma are all out of action.

Seattle claimed former Blue Jays right-hander Casey Lawrence before the opener of the four-game series against the Blue Jays and optioned him to triple-A Tacoma.

Lawrence was designated for assignment last Monday after posting a 0-3 record and 8.78 ERA in four games with Toronto.