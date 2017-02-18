

Melissa Couto, The Canadian Press





DUNEDIN, Fla. -- Blue Jays third baseman Josh Donaldson missed the first full-squad spring training workout on Saturday after tweaking his right calf.

Donaldson felt the tweak after running sprints at the Blue Jays facility on Friday.

"Hopefully it's not a big deal, it might cost him a few days," manager John Gibbons said. "That's not going to kill him either."

Donaldson was scheduled to undergo an MRI exam later Saturday. Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins said the team expects to have results by Sunday morning.

"As it stands right now he just felt something in his calf, a small tweak," he said.

"Any time in professional sports that an athlete is injured there's some level of concern," Atkins added. "It's not the news you want to receive but you anticipate it, it's inevitable with all the players and what I can tell you is that Josh does a very good job of taking care of himself. He's put himself in a great position this off-season, he's in really good shape and he also recovers very well.

"When you factor all of that in it mitigates the concern to some extent."

Donaldson, the American League MVP in 2015, hit .284 last season with 37 homers and 99 RBIs.

He strained his right calf early last year when he was hit by a pitch in Tampa Bay in April. Donaldson was removed from that game -- Toronto's fourth of the season -- but was back in the lineup as the designated hitter for the Blue Jays' next game two days later in Boston.

He stayed at DH for three games the following week before returning to third base. Atkins said he didn't think the two injuries were related.

"We'll certainly dig into that and look for any possible resource we can find and ensure it doesn't happen again," Atkins said. "But (I) don't feel that there is reason to believe that it is."