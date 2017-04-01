Featured
Jays beat Pirates 6-4 in final exhibition game
Toronto Blue Jays' Melvin Upton Jr. (centre) celebrates his two-run home run with teammate Jared Saltalamacchia as Pittsburgh Pirates' catcher Elias Diaz looks on during fourth inning preseason MLB baseball action, in Montreal on Saturday, April 1, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Bill Beacon, The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, April 1, 2017 5:03PM EDT
MONTREAL - Melvin Upton Jr. and Rowdy Tellez hit home runs as the Toronto Blue Jays downed the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-4 to end the pre-season play for both clubs on Saturday afternoon.
A crowd of 52,202 turned out to Olympic Stadium for the second of the two-game set. The teams played to a 1-1 tie on Friday night before 43,180.
The Jays scored one in the second and narrowly missed a much bigger inning. With the bases loaded, Jarrod Saltalamacchia hit a long ball to right that drifted just foul before being called out on strikes. Upton finally brought in Troy Tulowitzki on a fielder's choice, but then was caught stealing to end the threat.
It was the same in the third. After Kendrys Morales doubled home Kevin Pillar, the Jays loaded the bases but left-hander Dan Runzler came on in relief of starter Chad Kuhl and got Steve Pearce to pop up to first to end the inning.
Jays starter Francisco Liriano was lifted with two out in the fourth in favour of Mike Bolsinger. He was greeted with Josh Bell's base hit to right to score Andrew McCutchen, but then ended it by striking out Phil Gosselin.
Upton took reliever Tyler Glasnow over the wall, scoring Saltalamacchia, in the fourth.
MOST WATCHED
More News from CTV Toronto
- Driver, 2 police officers sent to hospital after two-vehicle collision
- One vehicle in fatal Caledonia crash may have been involved in earlier hit-and-run
- Sixth motorcyclist charged after violent incidents on GTA highways
- Man, 55, dead after Vaughan shooting
- Woman charged after man fatally stabbed downtown