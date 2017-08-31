

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





Jarvis Street is a busy road that most people in the city are probably pretty familiar with.

Well, that is what you would assume, anyway.

A number of Torontonians have taken to social media in recent days to express their confusion over how a sign reading “Jarivs” rather than Jarvis got affixed to a bus shelter at the corner of Wellesley and Jarvis streets.

Photos of the sign, which has been up for at least a few days, have been widely circulated online, with many commenters expressing shock and surprise at the error.

On Reddit, one commenter speculated that it was the result of “about five sets of hands that weren't paying attention or just told themselves it wasn't their job. “ while another said that at least a few people must have had a “not my job, not my problem” sort of reaction after noticing the typo.

For its part, the city has replied to one person who posted an image of the sign on Twitter and said that they have asked for the sign to be “fixed ASAP.”

The bus shelter, including the signage on it, was installed by Astral Media, according to the city.