

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





Const. James Forcillo is engaged and was at the home of his fiancé when he allegedly breached his bail conditions, a source confirms to CP24.

Forcillo was arrested by Toronto police at around 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday after he was allegedly found at another residence than the one that he is required to reside at under the conditions of his bail.

At the time of the alleged breach, Forcillo was awaiting a court hearing that was scheduled for today, where he was planning to ask a judge to alter his bail conditions so he would be permitted to reside with his fiancé.

In court documents related to that application, Forcillo says that he separated from his wife Irina Ratushnyak in early 2017 and shortly thereafter began a long-distance relationship with Sara Balderrama, who was an old friend from his college days in Los Angeles.

Forcillo said that Balderrama officially moved to the city on Oct. 18 and began renting an apartment on Bathurst Street south of Steeles Avenue. In the court application, Forcillo asks the judge to grant a variation to his bail conditions that would allow him to live with Balderrama and have her as a surety.

Forcillo also points out in the court documents that he is already listed on the lease to Balderrama’s apartment in the event that the judge grants his application.

“Irina and I maintain a good relationship and continue to parent our children together. However, it has been very difficult to reside together since our separation, as we are unable to move on with our lives,” he said of his now ex-wife, who he divorced in July.

In 2016, Forcillo was sentenced to six years in prison for attempted murder in connection with a second volley of shots fired at an already injured Sammy Yatim, who was shot and killed on board a Dundas streetcar in July 2013.

Forcillo was acquitted of second-degree murder in connection with the first volley of shots he fired at Yatim.

He was out on bail pending an appeal of the conviction but was under conditions that required him to reside with his now ex-wife at their home in Vaughan at all times, except for medical emergencies, court appearances, and other select circumstances.

Forcillo made a brief appearance in court on Wednesday but was remanded into custody until his next appearance on Friday.