A Toronto man mailed a package of belongings to his girlfriend’s family after she suddenly died – but when it arrived, its contents were broken.

Even though George Langlois bought insurance from Canada Post, the mail delivery company said the damage wasn’t covered.

His girlfriend, Louise Arseneau, had an unexpected health issue in November and died shortly after.

Arseneau’s sister travelled from New Brunswick to gather her belongings. She packed items she couldn’t fit on the plane into boxes marked with fragile stickers for Langlois to send later.

“It was well-packed… bubble wrapped… made sure she put towels around it and all that,” Langlois said.

When the packaged arrived, Arseneau’s family was shocked. Sister Doris Arsenau said Royal Doulton figurines and other personal items were smashed.

"When I went for the second piece and the third piece, and it was like, you know, a lot of broken items. I just couldn't believe it," she said.

When he got to the post office, Langlois said he was asked if he wanted to buy insurance on the boxes. He told CTV News Toronto that even though everything was packed carefully, he still decided to pay extra to insure the items.

But little did he know, paying extra wouldn’t give him full protection. The family said they were not aware of the value of the items, but said they were “priceless.”

A spokesperson from Canada Post said insurance does not cover anything considered fragile.

“Canada Post shall have no liability for damage of shipments containing fragile items,” according to the company’s general terms and conditions posted on their website.

The insurance will cover a lost package but not a damaged one. Langlois said none of that was explained to him.

“You should have a system that explains to your customers that they don’t cover fragile items,” he said.

He would have driven the items to New Brunswick if he knew they would have ended up in pieces, he told CTV News Toronto.

Canada Post has offered to refund the $105 he paid for shipping and insurance. Those using Canada Post are urged to find out exactly what's covered when buying insurance from them, as there are limits on how much the company will pay if gift cards, coins or jewelry are damaged or go missing.

With files from Pat Foran