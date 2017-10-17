

Hilary Caton, CTV News Toronto





A blind woman was heading to Toronto for a doctor’s appointment when she was robbed by a woman who befriended her.

The woman, who didn’t want to reveal her real name, planned a trip from her home in Sudbury to Toronto for an appointment with a specialist and wanted to go on her own without the help of her daughter, in an effort to regain some of her independence, she told CTV News Toronto.

But her trip took an unexpected turn when she got on a chartered bus and made friends with a woman who sat next to her.

The woman started telling the victim about her rough life, explaining to her that’d she’d been kicked out of rehab and had nowhere to go.

“She told me her mother passed away. I felt sorry for her. And then she was telling me she had no place to go,” the victim said.

“She asked me to come back here to make a phone call to find a place to stay and if not she asked to stay here and I told her she could.”

Soon afterwards, the blind woman discovered she had been robbed of the cash she brought to pay for her food, transportation and hotel .

“It wasn’t right what she did,” the woman said, holding back tears.“That wasn’t nice. It was all money for my trip, my cab, my food, my ticket to go back.”

The two hung out in the room chatting “for hours” because “she was very nice,” the woman said. She said thestranger thanked her for her kindnessbut nonetheless when the blind woman went to use the bathroom, she believes the unidentified woman used the opportunity to rob her.

“I came back out and she was passing by me to go out. She said she was going to the vending machine,” the woman recalled.

“It seemed weird so I went and checked my jacket and my wallet and all my money was gone. I had $800 in there. She took my money.”

All she had left was $100 she had hidden away in her bra. Once she realized what happened, she called out the woman’s name, rushed to the front desk of the hotel to ask if she was there, but was told her the woman got into a cab and left.

That’s when she tried calling her daughter. Now Toronto police are involved and are looking to identify the woman involved in the theft.

Const. Jenifferjit Sidhu told CTV News Toronto that police are canvassing the area and are reviewing security cameras at the hotel and the bus terminal and bus to get a description of this woman.

“It’s extremely upsetting and sad because it’s preying on the vulnerable in our society,” Sidhu said. “This woman took advantage of her, of her innocence and her kindness. Now she has no money to get back home.”

To help the woman, her family has set up a GoFundMe Page.