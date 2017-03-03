

Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto





Not so fast Toronto – you haven’t seen the last of the winter cold just yet.

The city’s medical officer of health has issued an extreme cold weather alert for the city ahead of a frigid Friday.

According to Environment Canada, the temperature will range between -5 C and -12 C in the city today.

However, with wind chill values, it’s expected to dip well below that as we head into the evening.

A 40 per cent chance of flurries is also expected for some parts of the city, though it’s expected to taper off by the late morning.

After today, Environment Canada predicts that temperatures will slowly climb back to more seasonal conditions.

The weather on Saturday is expected to be similar with daytime temperatures hovering around – 6 C with mainly sunny skies. Temperatures will dip to – 10 in the evening while factoring in the wind chill.

Sunday will see a break from the cold with a high of 1 C, however, there will be a 30 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries.

Beginning Monday, the city will see a bit of a mixed bag of weather with rain showers possible through to Wednesday and temperatures in the low positives.

The alert activates additional cold-weather related services, including more shelter spaces for the homeless and increased overnight street outreach.

Toronto Public Health says that those most at risk during an extreme cold weather alert include the homeless, people who work outdoors, people with pre-existing heart conditions or respiratory illness, the elderly and infants and young children.

During an extreme cold weather alert, the city advises residents to: