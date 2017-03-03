Featured
It’s not over yet: Extreme cold weather alert in effect for Toronto
Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto
Published Friday, March 3, 2017 8:52AM EST
Not so fast Toronto – you haven’t seen the last of the winter cold just yet.
The city’s medical officer of health has issued an extreme cold weather alert for the city ahead of a frigid Friday.
According to Environment Canada, the temperature will range between -5 C and -12 C in the city today.
However, with wind chill values, it’s expected to dip well below that as we head into the evening.
A 40 per cent chance of flurries is also expected for some parts of the city, though it’s expected to taper off by the late morning.
After today, Environment Canada predicts that temperatures will slowly climb back to more seasonal conditions.
The weather on Saturday is expected to be similar with daytime temperatures hovering around – 6 C with mainly sunny skies. Temperatures will dip to – 10 in the evening while factoring in the wind chill.
Sunday will see a break from the cold with a high of 1 C, however, there will be a 30 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries.
Beginning Monday, the city will see a bit of a mixed bag of weather with rain showers possible through to Wednesday and temperatures in the low positives.
The alert activates additional cold-weather related services, including more shelter spaces for the homeless and increased overnight street outreach.
Toronto Public Health says that those most at risk during an extreme cold weather alert include the homeless, people who work outdoors, people with pre-existing heart conditions or respiratory illness, the elderly and infants and young children.
During an extreme cold weather alert, the city advises residents to:
- Dress in layers, making sure your outer layer is windproof, and cover exposed skin.
- Wear a hat, warm mittens or gloves, and warm boots.
- Stay dry. Your risk of hypothermia is much greater if you are wet.
- Choose wool or synthetic fabrics for your clothes instead of cotton, because cotton stops keeping you warm once it gets wet.
- Seek shelter if you normally spend long periods outside. Depending on the wind chill, exposed skin can freeze in minutes.
- Drink warm fluids, other than alcohol.
- Warm up by taking regular breaks in heated buildings when enjoying winter activities outside.
- Consider rescheduling outdoor activities, or limiting time outdoors, during colder temperatures, especially if it's windy.
- Heat your home to at least 21ºC if infants or elderly people are present.
- Call or visit vulnerable friends, neighbours and family to ensure they are not experiencing any difficulties related to the weather.
