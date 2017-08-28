

Courtney Greenberg, CTV News Toronto





Some Oshawa residents said they’re fed up after being forced to clean sewage out of their homes following a series of floods this summer. The most recent incident took place over the weekend, when residents say human waste started filling up in the basements of about eight houses located on Conant Street.

“It’s disgusting,” homeowner Szilvia Tarkanyi told CTV News Toronto Sunday, as crews worked to clean her basement.

“My painter was here to finish painting when the second (flood) happened. This can’t be happening again!”

But Tarkanyi isn’t the only one left to deal with the sewage. Across the street, Fred Lea said his father still has fans on the floor to dry up his house after the last flood.

“The smell is so bad that it just makes you sick,” said Lea. “You can’t live in something like this.”

Residents say City of Oshawa staff, who control the storm sewers, and the Region of Durham, who control the sanitary sewers, are giving them the run-around.

“They couldn’t figure out a solution,” said Lea. “They did tests on the road. They just kept saying there’s a (weeping tile) problem.”

The first two floods – June 23 and July 31 – were blamed on heavy rains, but the third one occurred on Sunday when it was clear and dry outside.

Crews from the area say they now believe the problem stems from a collapsed pipe.

“I do understand that frustration. I’ve been dealing with them for a number of weeks and I understand how serious this is for them,” Oshawa City Coun. Amy Mcquaid-England told CTV News Toronto. “This is their homes. This is their lives and it’s costing them thousands of dollars for something that should have been identified sooner.”

Meanwhile, Tarkanyi said a prospective buyer has now backed out and no longer wants to purchase her home because of the sewage leak.

“I was supposed to close on September 1,” she said.

“Somebody has to do something and take responsibility for this because this is crazy now.”