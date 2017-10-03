

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





On the third night of their getaway to Las Vegas, Brandon and Melissa Vanderloo’s lives took a harrowing turn.

The Lindsay, Ont. couple were among more than 20,000 people watching country music star Jason Aldean perform at the Route 91 Harvest Festival on the Las Vegas Strip when Melissa said she heard gunshots.

“I heard the first few and I said, ‘I think that’s a gun’ and he said no, that it was probably just fireworks,” she said.

“But it just kept going.”

When the music abruptly stopped and Aldean sprinted off stage, people started “screaming and running.”

The couple told CTV News Toronto that they bolted toward the bleachers where they laid down on the ground with a group of strangers while a hail of gunfire shattered the peace of the night.

“It was terrifying. The gunshots… they didn’t stop and at one point, it seemed to get louder,” Brandon said.

“A couple of young girls said, ‘Could we stay with you?’ They had lost their friends. It’s crazy talking about it now… It sounds like it’s out of a movie.”

Cowering under the bleachers, the husband and wife said they kept thinking about their two young children back home and what would happen to them if they didn’t make it back.

“How are we going to get through this? How are we going to live? The gunshots were just coming one after another and we didn’t know where it was coming from. We just weren’t sure what to do,” Melissa said.

“If we make a bad decision, our kids don’t have parents anymore.”

Brandon said they waited for a break in the gunfire before finding a way out of the festival grounds.

From there, they ran 2.5 kilometres back to their hotel.

Once inside, the couple said they called their parents and posted on Facebook, letting their loved ones know they were okay.

“My heart is still pounding and my chest is tight,” Brandon said while standing in Toronto’s Pearson International Airport on Sunday night.

“We’re very happy to be back in Canada.”

At least 59 people were killed and more than 500 others wounded in what’s been called the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Investigators determined that 64-year-old Stephen Paddock broke the window to a room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino and opened fire on the crowd below – about 300 metres away.

He shot and killed himself before officers entered the room.

A motive for the attack is still under investigation.

Two women from Alberta and a British Columbia man were confirmed to be among the dead. A fourth Canadian remains missing.

Kathy Odovic said she and other concert-goers were herded into the banquet hall of a nearby hotel shortly after Paddock opened fire.

“We were going to leave the show and within two minutes before we left, it started… the gunfire started,” she said.

“You kind of felt like a sitting duck because you didn’t know what was going on. You couldn’t see the TVs… We didn’t know at the time so we just had to sit and wait and hope for the best and pray for everyone that was out there.”

Odovic, a GTA resident, told CP24 that they were held in a lockdown position until about 6 a.m. Monday.

Once freed, she said they had to walk through the shooting scene in order to get their hotels.

“There was so much going on. It was a little bit surreal because you were looking at other people and they were asking how to get to their hotels, like people were very lost,” she said. “A lot of people were in shock.”

According to the Las Vegas Visitor Authority, Canadian visitors to Las Vegas make up nearly half of all international tourists who visited the popular party destination last year.

Global Affairs Canada confirmed that it was aware of the Canadian fatalities and that a team of consular officials were headed to the tragedy stricken city to help those in need.

With files from the Canadian Press and CTV News Toronto’s Sean Leathong