

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





Seven months after a heartbreaking fire killed a Toronto family and destroyed their cottage, investigators say they are unable to determine the exact cause of the blaze.

Geoff Taber, his wife Jacqueline Gardner and their two young sons, 15-year-old Scott and 13-year-old Andrew, died on Christmas Eve of 2016 after a fire broke out at their cottage in McCrackens Landing on Stoney Lake.

Their two dogs also died in the fire.

The Ontario Fire Marshal (OFM) announced Thursday that despite a lengthy “systematic examination” of the charred home, investigators could not determine the source of the fire.

“As a result of the investigation, it was determined that the area of origin for this fire was concentrated to the interior of the structure, most specifically on main floor of the home,” OFM Operations Manager Scott Evenden said.

“A number of ignition sources were identified and considered in this investigation, however, due to the level of destruction from the fire, one ignition source could not be isolated and therefore the cause of this fire is classified as undetermined.”

Evenden said that there were multiple wall-mounted smoke alarms installed throughout the home, but that they may have been in “remote areas” too far out of range to have alerted the family early enough.

“This may have played a role in the late detection and notification in terms of sounding the alarm,” he said.

Investigators were not able to pinpoint where the smoke detectors were, but they believe the home did not have a smoke alarm in the living room, where the fire began, or near the home’s vaulted ceilings, where the smoke initially accumulated.

Evenden said the victim’s family played a “significant role” in the investigation by providing them photographs of the cottage prior to the fire to verify that smoke alarms were in fact installed.

Despite this, Evenden said there is no way to know whether or not they were working properly.

“However, there were certainly artifacts in the home that would corroborate what the photographs would have shown us,” he said. “That, more specifically, was the recovering of a nine volt battery within the dwelling.”

Investigators determined that the home did have two electric wall-mounted heaters and a wood burning fireplace but none of those factors could be pinpointed as the source of the fire.

“It’s still under consideration,” OFM investigator Mike Ross said during the conference.

“Due to the level of consumption, it’s still valid but we can’t isolate it or refute it.”

The couple, who both worked as lawyers in Toronto, had just bought the cottage but had been visiting the Stoney Lake area for about a decade.

Evenden urged people to be mindful of their smoke detectors and practice fire escape plans. He also encouraged new homeowners to ensure that pre-placed fire alarms are in the “most appropriate locations” possible.

“It’s our opinion in the Office of the Fire Marshal to have a smoke alarm in every bedroom of your home,” he said. “It’s also just as important to test your smoke alarms at least once and month and, as well, at least changing out those batteries once a year.”

The lengthy investigation was done by the Office of the Chief Coroner in conjunction with Ontario Provincial Police and the Douro-Dummer Township Fire Department.

The initial investigation of the destroyed home spanned over four days.