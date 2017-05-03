Investigators look for 2 men in fatal shooting of 19-year-old man in Mississauga
Police are searching for Shamar Lawson Meredith, left, and Thulani Chizanga, right, who allegedly shot and killed a 19-year-old man in Mississauga last Thursday. (Peel Regional Police)
Amara McLaughlin, CTV Toronto
Published Wednesday, May 3, 2017 9:24PM EDT
Investigators are looking for two men who fatally shot a 19-year-old man at a Mississauga shopping plaza last Thursday.
The accused are charged with the first-degree murder of Kamar McIntosh.
The Brampton man was shot during an altercation inside a business along Hurontario Street, near King and Dundas streets around 3:30 p.m., homicide detectives say.
He was rushed to hospital with gunshot wounds where he later died due to his injuries, Peel Regional Police told CP24 last week.
A 19-year-old man from Mississauga, Thulani Chizanga, and an 18-year-old man with no fixed address, Shamar Lawson Meredith, are wanted in his murder. Police believe the pair are armed and dangerous.
Chizanga is described as a black male, 5’9”, weighing 159lbs with a thin build. He has a dark complexion, black afro-styled hair, is right handed and has a mole on his lower lip. According to police, he is typically seen wearing glasses. He has a tattoo on his left forearm of a five-point crown, heart, “K” and a “RIP Bonzo” tattooed on his right forearm.
The second suspect, Meredith, is described as a black male, 6’0” tall, weighing 180lbs with a thin build. He has a dark complexion, black corn-row styled hair, is right handed and has a mole on his right cheek.
Investigators believe the shooting was targeted.
