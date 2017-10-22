

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Police have identified the victim of a deadly shooting in Newmarket on Saturday night as 30-year-old Georgina resident Cody Gionet.

Officers were called to Sheldon Avenue, near Yonge Street and Davis Drive, shortly before 10 p.m. for a reported weapons call.

When police arrived on scene, they found Gionet suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was transported to hospital where he later died.

In a news release issued Sunday, police confirmed that two suspects have been arrested in connection with the case but noted that no charges have been laid.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and officers have been interviewing witnesses.

“Any additional witnesses that may have seen or heard anything in the area of Sheldon Avenue leading up to, or following, the shooting are asked to contact police,” York Regional Police said in a written statement.

“Investigators are also appealing to nearby businesses or residences that may have video surveillance to please come forward.”