Homicide detectives are now investigating after the body of a missing woman was discovered in Mississauga on Monday.

At around 9:10 a.m., Peel Regional Police responded to a home on Westmount Avenue near 1st Street, where they found the body of a woman outside the residence.

In a news release Monday evening, police confirmed that the body is that of Cheryl McVarish, 43.

McVarish had been missing since March 13, when she was last seen in the area of Lakeshore Road East and Cawthra Road at around 11:30 a.m.

Police say the circumstances of her death are considered suspicious and homicide detectives and the Missing Person’s Bureau are now investigating.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call the Homicide and Missing Person’s Bureau at (905) 453–2121, ext. 3205 or call Peel Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).