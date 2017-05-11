Inquest into firefighter deaths to hear from private training company
A section of open water is seen from the shore of the Saugeen River in Hanover, Ont. on Monday, Feb. 9, 2015. (Scott Miller / CTV London)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, May 11, 2017 7:38AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, May 11, 2017 8:09AM EDT
TORONTO -- An inquest into the deaths of two Ontario men who lost their lives during firefighter training exercises is expected to hear today from the private company involved in the courses.
Terry Harrison, the owner and operator of Herschel Rescue Training Services, has been granted standing at the inquest and is set to testify.
Harrison ran the ice rescue course in Hanover, Ont., during which Adam Brunt, a firefighting student, died two years ago.
In 2010, a similar training exercise near Sarnia, Ont., claimed the life of Gary Kendall, a volunteer firefighter.
Harrison was acquitted of charges under the Occupational Health and Safety Act in connection with the incident involving Kendall. The municipality of Point Edward, Ont., was fined $75,000 in that case.
The inquest has heard that private safety training courses are unregulated and no similar ice rescue training program is currently available at the Ontario Fire College, a provincial body that offers ongoing training to firefighters.
MOST WATCHED
More News from CTV Toronto
- More than 400 Toronto Zoo employees walk off the job; zoo closed today
- Inquest into firefighter deaths to hear from private training company
- Beaudoin to relinquish executive role but remain chair of Bombardier
- 1 man critically injured after gunfire exchanged between 2 vehicles in Scarborough
- 3 fires in the Junction prompts police investigation