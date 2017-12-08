

Hilary Caton, CTV News Toronto





The inflatable Santa Claus that was slashed in the Little Italy neighbourhood late last month caught a second wind on Friday.

The Osborne family received a replacement inflatable Santa Claus secretly delivered to their home with a note signed “The Canadian Tire Christmas Elves.”

“The big guy from the North Pole told us what happened to your inflatable Santa Claus,” the note said. “Bah humbug! We’re very sorry to hear and would love to help your family continue to spread Christmas cheer in your neighbourhood. Enclosed please find a replacement!”

Mark Osborne told CTV News Toronto his family was thrilled to retrieve the package.

“It’s a great feeling when you know people are on the good, more than the bad,” he said.

The 14-foot inflatable Santa rose again Friday night and has been a symbol of Christmas cheer to the community near College and Shaw streets for the past three years.

Osborne said the spectacle drew in nearby residents to watch the Santa be inflated for the first time for the holiday season last month.

But later Santa suffered a devastating blow.

“He was shanked,” Osborne said. “We were pretty upset, all of us. Not even just our house, but kinda everybody in the community.”

The inflatable Santa was slashed with a pen, Obsborne told CTV News Toronto on Nov. 27. He called the culprit “a Grinch” for vandalizing the Christmas décor.

This wasn’t the first time the spectacle had been vandalized, according to Osborne. The inflatable Santa had suffered a repairable cut two years ago.

The whole ordeal had the family feeling deflated and called the act “disappointing.”

“I was disappointed, you know. It’s a Christmas tradition,” said Jeff Kerr, a neighbour on Shaw Street.

But Santa is back up just in time to spread more Christmas cheer.

“I’m feeling very good,” said one of Osborne’s young children Talia.

The family said it did not report the incident to police, but plans on installing a security camera to prevent further incidents.