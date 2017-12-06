

Hilary Caton, CTV News Toronto





Emergency crews are battling an industrial fire that broke out in Burlington Wednesday afternoon.

The fire is at Paletta International at 4480 Paletta Crt., near Highway 403/QEW and Appleby Line. Firefighters are on scene trying to put out the blaze.

Burlington Fire says the building is fully engulfed.

There are no reports of injuries and no one has been transported to hospital at this time, Halton Regional Police said.

Heavy smoke and bright flames could be seen from the highway, causing a visual distraction for drivers.

However, officials have said the highway will remain open for now. Metrolinx says the fire will notimpact GO transit service.

Police have closed Appleby Line in both directions from Fairview Street to the QEW and the South Service Road through to Appleby Linedue to heavy smoke billowing from the fire.

Police are also in the area coordinating traffic around the scene.

More to come.