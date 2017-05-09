

Gregory Strong, The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Yan Gomes hit a three-run homer and Carlos Carrasco threw seven shutout innings as the Cleveland Indians blanked the Toronto Blue Jays 6-0 on Tuesday night.

Gomes hit a first-pitch shot off Toronto reliever Aaron Loup in the eighth inning to put the game out of reach. The former Blue Jay had two of Cleveland's seven hits.

Carrasco gave up three hits, didn't walk a batter and struck out seven. Andrew Miller and Nick Goody completed the four-hit shutout.

The teams will play the rubber match of the three-game series Wednesday night.

Cleveland (18-14) scored twice in the second inning off Blue Jays starter Mike Bolsinger, who made his regular-season debut after a callup from triple-A Buffalo earlier in the day.

Bolsinger (0-1) turned in a respectable effort over 5 2/3 innings but was no match for Carrasco (4-2), who didn't allow a Toronto runner to reach second base until his final frame.