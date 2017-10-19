

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





Investigators have released surveillance camera images of a male suspect who allegedly entered two restaurants over the past two months and exposed himself to commit indecent acts.

On Sept. 23 at about 5:30 p.m., police were called to a restaurant at Bloor Street West and Dalton Road in The Annex.

A suspect allegedly entered the restaurant, took off his pants and committed an indecent act. He then fled the scene.

On Oct. 13 at about 2:30 p.m., a suspect entered a restaurant at Euclid Avenue and Bloor Street West and pulled down his pants.

He allegedly took off his pants and committed an indecent act.

He then ran away before officers arrived at the scene.

Investigators believe the same suspect is responsible for both incidents.

He is described as a black male, standing six-feet-tall with a muscular build. He was clean shaven and had short black hair.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call police at 416-808-1400.