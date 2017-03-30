

Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto





A child who was inside the Jane/Dundas Toronto Public Library Monday told police a stranger passed him a note asking him to engage in sexual activity.

The alleged incident unfolded inside the library, which is located at the intersection of Dundas Street West and Jane Street.

Police said the 12-year-old boy was sitting in the library at around 8:20 p.m. Monday when a man passed him a note.

According to police, the note asked the boy to engage in sexual activity.

As the child went to tell library staff about the note, the man left the library.

Police are looking for a suspect described as a man who is between 18 and 20 years old, approximately five-foot-ten with a thin build and black hair with shaved sides. He was last seen wearing black Adidas track pants, a black jacket with a Blue Jays logo on it, and carrying a black backpack.

Investigators have released images taken from security camera footage in an effort to identify a suspect.

Anyone with information is being asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.