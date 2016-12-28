

Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto





Toronto police have released photographs of a suspect accused of head-butting a man in an apparent unprovoked attack on a TTC bus.

The incident took place on Nov. 17 shortly before 6 p.m. at Sheppard-Yonge Station.

According to police, a man approached the victim as they boarded a bus and head-butted him.

Police describe the suspect as 20 to 30 years old, with a stocky build, a shaved head and gold framed glasses. Images of a suspect provided by police show a man wearing a grey hooded sweater underneath a red jacket with gold sleeves. The jacket also has a “C” embroidered on the left side.

Anyone with information is being asked to call police at 416-808-3200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).