

Chris Fox, CTV Toronto





The iconic Sam the Record Man sign will soon be lighting up the Yonge Street corridor again.

Crews began installing the sign atop the Toronto Public Health building at 277 Victoria Street overnight and are expected to continue the installation process on Friday night.

So far, crews have lifted one of the sign’s two enormous spinning discs into place as well two other pieces bearing the “Sam the Record Man” name.

The sign adorned the front of the famous Yonge. St record store for nearly 40 years but was taken down in 2008 when Ryerson University acquired the property.

The school initially planned to restore the sign and display it at their new Student Learning Centre that was built on the site; however they later struck a deal with the city to place it atop the building at 277 Victoria Street instead.

The refurbishment of the sign began in June.