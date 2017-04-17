Ibaka sits out practice with sprained ankle, but expected to play in Game 2
Toronto Raptors forward Serge Ibaka (9) grimaces in pain after falling against the Milwaukee Bucks during second half NBA playoff basketball action, in Toronto on Saturday, April 15, 2017. Ibaka says it would be "tough" to play if Game 2 of the opening round of the playoffs was Monday.Ibaka sat out practice Sunday and Monday after spraining his left ankle in Toronto's 97-83 loss to Milwaukee in Game 1 on Saturday night. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn)
Lori Ewing, The Canadian Press
Published Monday, April 17, 2017 3:21PM EDT
Toronto Raptors big man Serge Ibaka says it would be "tough" to play if Game 2 of the opening round of the playoffs was Monday.
Ibaka sat out practice Sunday and Monday after spraining his left ankle in Toronto's 97-83 loss to Milwaukee in Game 1 on Saturday night.
Ibaka believes he'll be ready to play Tuesday, when the Raptors host the Bucks in Game 2.
"It's getting better, better than two days ago" Ibaka said. "Actually I woke up today a lot better, I'm walking perfect, so hopefully tomorrow I'm going to wake up and feel more better and be ready to go."
Ibaka rolled his ankle after coming down on the foot of Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo in the third quarter, but remained in the game, finishing with 19 points and 11 rebounds.
Ibaka is fortunate the Raptors had two days between games. Had they played Monday, he believes he'd likely have to sit.
"Tough, it would be tough. Don't really think (I could play)," he said. "But I've been there before, this is not the first time I've sprained an ankle. . . things can be changed. Tomorrow I can be 100 per cent.
"It happened to me before against Memphis. I played through it."
