

Hilary Caton, CTV News Toronto





Canada Revenue Agency mistakenly thought a Scarborough woman was dead and sent her estate a tax refund for almost $2,800 in the form of a cheque.

The cheque was made out to the estate of the late Avis Lubitz, but Lubitz is very much alive.

The error has since been resolved and her properly labelled cheque is on the way, but it wasn’t as quick of a fix as Lubitz thought it would be.

She first learned she was mistakenly declared dead by the government when she stopped receiving Canada Pension Plan and Old Age Security payments.

The cheques stopped coming for six months after her husband passed away in April because they thought she also died. She called the office and said she was in fact alive and that there was some mistake.

Lubitz was told it was due to “a clerical error.” It was eventually corrected, she was reinstated in their record as alive and she began receiving her payments again. She thought everything was fixed, but a week later, to Lubitz’s surprise, she got a cheque in the mail for nearly $3,000 made out to the estate of the late Avis Lubitz. It was for a tax refund she was entitled to after she got her taxes reassessed.

“I can’t cash the cheque, it has to go to my estate, and I don’t have an estate,” Lubitz told CTV News Toronto.

“I sent them a letter a month ago telling them I’m very much alive and I haven’t heard anything.”

Lubitz said she was “very surprised” to see the cheque made out to her estate because she thought the clerical error was corrected, but word of the correction never made it to the department of CRA that handles tax reimbursement.

“They passed on the message that I was dead and now it’s picked up across all the government departments,” Lubitz said.

“ I wish they’d all get to together and put me back on earth. I like it here. I’m very upset really because if I didn’t have a little bit of savings to carry me over when all this happened a person would really be in dire straits and it shouldn’t happen.”

Canada Revenue Agency told CTV News Toronto that although they can’t comment on specific cases due to privacy reasons when CRA is notified of a situation like this they “make every effort to reach out to the affected party to resolve the issue.”

Lubitz got a call from CRA in Hamilton letting her know she’s been reinstated as living “across the board” and should be getting her cheque shortly.

“I just really want to enjoy my life and officially mourn my husband and enjoy the holiday that’s coming,” she said.