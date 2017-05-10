

Amara McLaughlin, CTV News Toronto





Restoration crews are among the select few allowed to enter the Royal Bank of Canada office building to clear out extensive smoke damage after a hydro vault explosion broke out beneath it earlier this month.

The ceiling tiles, furniture and carpets are coated in soot residue which is found on all 11 floors of the office tower, according to two contractors tasked with the cleanup.

“I was surprised it was that much smoke,” said Joe Lizzi, a contractor for the building. “You can see it on the surfaces of the desks.”

Thick, oily smoke snaked up the stairwell, spreading throughout the building forcing Toronto Fire to evacuate it due to safety concerns.

RBC building closed for 6 months

Employees were notified this week that they won’t be back in the office building for months, CP24 learned on Tuesday. The bank says 20 King Street West will be closed for business for at least six months – affecting more than 1,000 workers.

The decision to keep employees out came hours after a series of blasts in the city’s financial district sent pedestrians scrambling along King Street West shortly after 5 p.m. on May 1 as plumes of black smoke billowed from a set of grates.

“Based on the environmental assessments and remediation work which is required, it will be a minimum of six months before our employees can return to the building,” RBC spokesperson Catherine Hudon told CP24 in an email Tuesday.

Workers have been moved to other RBC locations since the fire or have been working from home. The bank is even considering renting another property for a short time, Hudon added.

Entire building requires cleaning, painting, restoration

Toronto Hydro says no cancer-causing contaminants – Polychlorinated biphenyls, or PCBs – were found in the building, but the residue from the smoke might contain toxins that are potentially harmful.

The entire building will require cleaning, painting and restoration said contractor Edwin Guevara. All upholstered furniture, ceiling tiles, carpets, and other absorbent materials will require replacement.

“People have to be safe, messes have to be cleaned up and what I think is most important is that we’re having a look at what the cause of this was,” Mayor John Tory told CTV News Toronto Wednesday.

'We're not looking at rushing this'

Toronto Hydro has not yet completed its investigation into why the hydro vault – which includes high voltage transformers – exploded. A spokesperson for the utility company Tori Gass said it could be some time before they have those answers.

“We’re not looking at rushing this,” she said. “It was obviously a very scary and dangerous situation, so we’re taking our time to make sure we find out what contributed to this fire.”

Gass explained the vault itself was not damaged, instead the equipment inside it. The two transformers and cable were replaced a day following the explosion.

The explosion, however, came on the heels of several days of heavy rain. Both the utility and Toronto Fire Services confirmed a “significant” amount of water had leaked into the vault and had to be pumped out on May 1.

“Typically rain, humidity, dampness seems to get into the infrastructure that may be a little bit older and deteriorate,” Toronto Fire Platoon Chief Kevin Shaw told CP24 last week. “They cause these fires.”

In the meantime, the bank explains the building will not be used.

“We will return to the building once the experts have deemed that it is safe to do so,” Hudon said.