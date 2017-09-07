

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





Police have arrested a suspect after two cruisers were rammed by a stolen vehicle on Highway 401 in Oshawa.

Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the stolen vehicle collided with the cruisers before crashing into a second vehicle in a parking lot off the highway.

Video from the CTV News Chopper shows an OPP cruiser with damage to its front and rear end, as well as a MTO construction vehicle surrounded by debris.

“OPP were in a position to make a stop (and) during that time there was contact with the vehicle. I don’t know exactly how it all transpired,” Schmidt said in a Periscope. “I know we have at least two police vehicles involved in the collision that were damaged by the suspect vehicle that rammed it.”

Once in the parking lot, Schmidt said the man attempted to flee the area on foot but was apprehended a short time later with the help of Durham Regional Police.

He remains in the custody of Ontario Provincial Police.

“There will obviously be delays in the area approaching Harmony Road eastbound… That’s going to be one area you may want to try to avoid,” Schmidt said.

The westbound lanes of Highway 401 were closed at Harmony Road in Oshawa as police investigate, but they have since reopened.