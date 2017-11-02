

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





All lanes of Highway 400 have reopened this morning following a fiery crash south of Barrie that left three people dead.

The collision, which involved at least 14 vehicles, occurred in the northbound lanes of the highway at around 11:20 p.m. Tuesday near Highway 88.

According to police, the pileup took place after traffic had slowed due to a three-vehicle crash about one kilometre up the road.

Police confirmed Wednesday that five trucks, including two fuel tankers, were involved and the collision resulted in “massive fireballs and massive explosions.”

Some of the vehicles involved in the crash were reduced to “shells” and the fire spread down the highway, igniting other vehicles.

Several people were sent to hospital after the deadly crash but police said they all sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation but Sgt. Kerry Schmidt told reporters Wednesday that driver inattention could be a factor.

Victim identified as "devoted" father of nine children:

The wife of 37-year-old North Bay resident Benjamin Dunn told Newstalk 1010 that her husband was one of the victims killed in the tragic crash.

Nikiyah Mulak-Dunn, described her husband as a “very devoted, loving” father of nine children.