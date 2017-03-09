Featured
Husband and wife behind Cannabis Culture chain arrested in Toronto
Jodie Emery, who owns the Cannabis Culture brand with her activist husband Marc Emery, left, talks to reporters at the opening of one of their stores Thursday, December 15, 2016, in Montreal. Several other pot dispensaries are set to open in Montreal this week that will be selling marijuana to recreational users, despite federal rules that forbid such shops. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson)
Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto
Published Thursday, March 9, 2017 9:12AM EST
Last Updated Thursday, March 9, 2017 9:16AM EST
A lawyer who represents pot activists Marc and Jodie Emery said the pair were arrested in Toronto Wednesday night.
Lawyer Kirk Tousaw said in a Facebook post that the husband and wife duo behind a growing pot dispensary empire were taken into custody at Toronto Pearson International Airport last night and are being held as they await a bail hearing scheduled for this morning.
The Emerys – often referred to as the ‘Prince and Princess of Pot’ -- are marijuana activists and owners of the Cannabis Culture dispensary chain. They currently operate 20 locations in cities like Montreal, Toronto, Hamilton, Vancouver, Port Coquitlam and most recently, Ottawa.
They currently run five locations in Toronto.
Tousaw said in a comment on his Facebook post that it’s unclear why the Emery’s were arrested and what they’re being charged with but that it’s “likely related to dispensaries.”
The Cannabis Culture Twitter account also confirmed the arrests, pairing their tweet with a “Free Jodie and Marc Emery” image.
Marc Emery posted on Facebook Wednesday night that he and Jodie were headed to Spannabis, a cannabis festival in Barcelona, Spain.
