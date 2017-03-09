

Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto





A lawyer who represents pot activists Marc and Jodie Emery said the pair were arrested in Toronto Wednesday night.

Lawyer Kirk Tousaw said in a Facebook post that the husband and wife duo behind a growing pot dispensary empire were taken into custody at Toronto Pearson International Airport last night and are being held as they await a bail hearing scheduled for this morning.

The Emerys – often referred to as the ‘Prince and Princess of Pot’ -- are marijuana activists and owners of the Cannabis Culture dispensary chain. They currently operate 20 locations in cities like Montreal, Toronto, Hamilton, Vancouver, Port Coquitlam and most recently, Ottawa.

They currently run five locations in Toronto.

Tousaw said in a comment on his Facebook post that it’s unclear why the Emery’s were arrested and what they’re being charged with but that it’s “likely related to dispensaries.”

The Cannabis Culture Twitter account also confirmed the arrests, pairing their tweet with a “Free Jodie and Marc Emery” image.

Marc Emery posted on Facebook Wednesday night that he and Jodie were headed to Spannabis, a cannabis festival in Barcelona, Spain.