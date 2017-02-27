

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Toronto police say clues in the 2012 shooting of a TTC collector have “dried up” and investigators are launching a new appeal for information in the case.

On Feb. 26, 2012, police say a suspect, armed with a handgun, approached a collector’s booth at Dupont Station and demanded cash.

When the TTC employee didn't comply with the demand, police say the suspect started to walk away but then turned and opened fire at the collector’s booth.

Bullets struck the TTC employee in the neck and shoulder and the suspect fled the station empty handed.

The victim was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition and while the employee did survive the attack, the TTC says he has not returned to work due to ongoing medical issues.

For the first time in the TTC’s history, the transit agency offered a $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a suspect in the case. The reward, police say, is still available to anyone with information about the shooting.

“I’m hoping that maybe this individual at some point in time has spoken to somebody, told somebody something about this. Or maybe somebody had information years ago and was afraid to come forward,” Staff Insp. Mike Earl told reporters during a news conference Monday.

“Our clues have kind of dried up. We are really looking for anything that anybody can have that can point us in the right direction.”

Police previously said that they believe the same suspect carried out two other robberies at Dupont Station in 2011.

The suspect, who wore a mask during each of the robberies, has been described as white, either male or female, and heavy set. The suspect is also believed to be left-handed.

“No other crimes have been committed, that we can tell, by this individual anywhere else in the GTA or even in the province of Ontario. We review all the robberies, nothing else has come up. After this shooting, this person has literally disappeared,” Earl said.

“(They) are obviously familiar with the area where these robberies took place, very familiar, because they constantly went back to the same location.”

Earl said they received reports from the scene that one person witnessed the suspect flee Dupont Station in a vehicle but that witness has never come forward.

TTC spokesperson Brad Ross said the “senseless” crime “shook” the TTC and prompted the transit agency to introduce a number of measures to increase employee safety, including installing glass in collector booths that is more bullet-resistant and reducing the amount of cash in collector booths.

“It something that as an organization, as an employer and as employees, you never forget. One of your colleagues was shot and almost killed over what amounts to a couple of dollars and in fact no money was taken in this particular case,” Ross said.

Although rare, police say TTC collector booths are still being targeted for robberies.

Earl said so far this year, two TTC collectors have been robbed.

“These individuals are trapped in a booth. They are subject to these individuals that want to prey upon them,” he said.

In about a year from now, Ross said the TTC will be getting rid of its collector booths and there will only be a limited amount of cash in the system.

“That will obviously eliminate almost entirely these types of situations,” he noted.