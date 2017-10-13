

Sandie Benitah, CTV News Toronto





A woman in her 70s is dead after being pulled from a house fire in Mississsauga.

Fire crews were called to a two-storey single family home on Galloway Crescent, near Mavis and Rathburn roads, at around 8:11 p.m.

Once on scene, they discovered the senior citizen.

She was rushed to hospital but was pronounced deceased a short time afterwards.

Investigators remain on scene as they try and determine what led to the fatal blaze.