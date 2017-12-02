Hong Kong-based company to spend $350 million to expand capacity in Ontario, premier says
Premier Kathleen Wynne addresses questions from the public during a town hall meeting in Toronto on Monday, November 20, 2017. Premier Kathleen Wynne wrapped up a trade mission to China and says the trip has secured nearly $2 billion in agreements between Ontario and Chinese companies.Speaking from Shenzhen, China on Friday, Wynne told The Canadian Press that those agreements will create more than 2,000 jobs in Ontario. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, December 2, 2017 11:02AM EST
Last Updated Saturday, December 2, 2017 11:03AM EST
HONG KONG - Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne says Johnson Electric will invest more than $350 million in new equipment and capacity in Ontario, which she says is expected to create 326 new jobs.
Wynne, who is on a trade mission to China and Vietnam, made the announcement from Hong Kong, where Johnson Electric is based.
She says the company, which makes electric motors and mechanical parts for automotive manufacturing, will invest the money in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area.
It will support the development of electric auto manufacturing through the purchase of new equipment, and will establish a Global Centre of Excellence for E-Pump Development.
Wynne says Ontario has committed up to $24.1 million to the initiative through the Jobs and Prosperity Fund, which provides government funding to businesses.
The new agreement is in addition to nearly $2 billion in agreements between Ontario and Chinese companies that Wynne previously said the trip secured.