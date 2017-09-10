

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Homicide detectives are investigating a “disturbance” at a Hamilton lounge early Sunday morning that left one male dead.

Police say they were called to the Coco Bongo Lounge, located on York Boulevard, at 3:30 a.m. Sunday for a reported disturbance.

When they arrived on scene, a male was found with life-threatening injuries.

The victim was rushed to hospital but died from his injuries a short time later.

Police did not disclose the nature of the victim’s injuries.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact the homicide unit.

The victim’s name has not been released as next-of-kin has not yet been notified.

“The investigation is currently in its infancy and more information will be released as it becomes available,” a news release issued by Hamilton police read.

“Detectives believe this was not a random act and (there) is no concern for public safety.”

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Det. Doug Jonovich at 905-546-4863 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.