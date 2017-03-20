Featured
Homicide detectives notified after body discovered in Mississauga
Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto
Published Monday, March 20, 2017 12:35PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, March 20, 2017 1:09PM EDT
Homicide detectives have been called after a body was discovered in Mississauga this morning.
Peel Regional Police say they received reports about a person lying outside near Lakeshore Road East and First Street shortly after 9 a.m.
When officers arrived, they found a body in the area.
Initially, police could not say whether the death was considered suspicious but they later confirmed that homicide detectives will look into the discovery.
The gender and age of the victim was not immediately available as officers work to notify next of kin.
Roads are closed in the area as police tend to the scene.
No public concern in relation to this incident, uniform and divisional investigators still on scene— Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) March 20, 2017
