

Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto





Homicide detectives have been called after a body was discovered in Mississauga this morning.

Peel Regional Police say they received reports about a person lying outside near Lakeshore Road East and First Street shortly after 9 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a body in the area.

Initially, police could not say whether the death was considered suspicious but they later confirmed that homicide detectives will look into the discovery.

The gender and age of the victim was not immediately available as officers work to notify next of kin.

Roads are closed in the area as police tend to the scene.