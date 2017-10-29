

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





The Toronto Police Service’s homicide unit is investigating the death of a man found without vital signs in a North York apartment on Saturday.

Police were called to a building near Wakunda Place and O’Connor Drive at around 9:30 p.m. for a report of an unconscious male and when they arrived, officers found a man suffering from very serious injuries.

The man was later pronounced dead.

The death was subsequently deemed to be “suspicious” and on Sunday morning, police confirmed that homicide investigators have taken over the case.

Police have not yet released the name or age of the victim as they are still working to notify next-of-kin.

Some residents in the building described the victim as a man in his 50s.

Det.-Sgt. Terry Browne told CP24 that a post-mortem exam is scheduled for this morning at 9 a.m.