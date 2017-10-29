

Codi Wilson and Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto





Toronto police have identified a man who was fatally stabbed at his North York apartment Saturday night.

Police were called to a building near Wakunda Place and O’Connor Drive at around 8:50 p.m. on Oct. 28 for a report of an unconscious male and when they arrived, officers found a man suffering from "significant trauma."

The man had no vital signs when first responders arrived and he was pronounced dead at the scene. Toronto police identified him Sunday afternoon as 60-year-old Henryk Dabrowski of Toronto.

The death was subsequently deemed to be “suspicious” and on Sunday morning, police confirmed that homicide investigators have taken over the case.

An autopsy conducted Sunday confirmed that Dabrowski died of stab wounds to the torso.