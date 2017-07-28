Homicide detectives investigating after elderly woman found dead in Pickering
A Durham Regional Police vehicle is pictured. (Tom Stefanac / CP24)
Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto
Published Friday, July 28, 2017 9:47AM EDT
Homicide detectives are investigating after an elderly woman was found dead in a Pickering home on Thursday afternoon.
According to Durham police, officers found the body of a 70-year-old woman at a home on Brandy Court at around 1:30 p.m. after they were called to check-in on the residents.
Police say the woman’s body had obvious signs of trauma.
The victim -- identified by police on Friday as Bodwatie Persaud -- was pronounced dead at the scene.
A male suspect was arrested at the scene and is expected to face charges, but the nature of those charges has not yet been released.
Police say they believe the homicide is “domestic related” and are not looking for any other suspects.
MOST WATCHED
More News from CTV Toronto
- Police task force established to investigate disappearance of two men in Toronto
- Lawyers discuss bail conditions for cop charged in Dafonte Miller case
- Toronto's VELD Music Festival will let attendees bring Naloxone
- Homicide detectives investigating after elderly woman found dead in Pickering
- Two people thrown from motorcycle after crashing into streetcar platform