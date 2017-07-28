

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





Homicide detectives are investigating after an elderly woman was found dead in a Pickering home on Thursday afternoon.

According to Durham police, officers found the body of a 70-year-old woman at a home on Brandy Court at around 1:30 p.m. after they were called to check-in on the residents.

Police say the woman’s body had obvious signs of trauma.

The victim -- identified by police on Friday as Bodwatie Persaud -- was pronounced dead at the scene.

A male suspect was arrested at the scene and is expected to face charges, but the nature of those charges has not yet been released.

Police say they believe the homicide is “domestic related” and are not looking for any other suspects.