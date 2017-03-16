

Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto





Police say homicide detectives are investigating after the body of a male was found lying in a Scarborough parking lot this morning.

The body was discovered shortly before 8 a.m. in the Upper Rouge Trail and Antelope Drive area.

Police say the man appeared to be without vital signs when they arrived and had injuries to his head.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this point, police have classified the man’s death as suspicious.

No suspect information was immediately available.

Police have closed nearby streets as they investigate.