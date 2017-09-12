

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





Homicide detectives in Durham Region are investigating after the torso of a female was found at the Oshawa Harbour on Monday night.

Durham Regional Police say the remains were discovered in the water by a fisherman near Simcoe Street South and Harbour Road at around 8:30 p.m. last night.

Once on scene, a coroner identified "signs of trauma" on the remains. A post-mortem examination will be conducted later today to determine a cause of death.

Police say the service’s homicide unit is now in charge of the investigation, which is still in its preliminary stages.

Members of Durham Regional Police's marine unit and public safety unit were on scene helping homicide detectives search for additional evidence.

Anyone with information about the incident is being asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.