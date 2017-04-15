Homicide detectives called in after man found dead in Scarborough
This undated photo shows a Toronto police cruiser.
Joshua Freeman, CTV Toronto
Published Saturday, April 15, 2017 10:00AM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, April 15, 2017 10:04AM EDT
Homicide detectives have taken over after a man was found dead in a parking lot in Scarborough’s Chester Le neighbourhood Saturday morning.
Police were called to Chester Le Boulevard after the man was found without vital signs just after 8 a.m.
Police have not yet said how the man died.
MOST WATCHED
More News from CTV Toronto
- Homicide detectives called in after man found dead in Scarborough
- No winning ticket for $50 million Lotto Max jackpot
- Pedestrian fatally struck by streetcar in Chinatown
- Lamborghini engulfed in flames after colliding with the guardrail on Lake Shore
- Jays extend losing streak to 7 games, falling 6-4 to Orioles