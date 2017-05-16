

Amara McLaughlin, CTV News Toronto





A crash involving a transport truck and a pedestrian has shut down eastbound Highway 403 in Hamilton on Tuesday afternoon.

The collision happened around 3:30 p.m. along Highway 403 at Aberdeen Avenue, Ontario Provincial Police say.

Emergency responders are on scene -- including Hamilton police, fire and paramedics. There is no word on any injuries at this time.

All eastbound lanes of Highway 403 are closed between Aberdeen Avenue and the Lincoln M. Alexander Parkway due to a police investigation, OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt told CP24.

Westbound Highway 403 is also closed temporarily approaching Aberdeen Avenue, he added.

Schmidt says he does not have a timeline on how long this closure will remain in place.