

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - Sunday night's Juno Awards show in Ottawa opened with a skit that had Prime Minister Trudeau phoning in a request for Bryan Adams' "Summer of '69."

And it closed with an all-star performance that included new Canadian Music Hall of Fame inductee Sarah McLachlan, along with Alessia Cara and members of rock bands Billy Talent and the Arkells.

In between there was banter from co-hosts Brian Adams and comedian Russell Peters and a slew of performances.

There were also poignant tributes to two of the year's big winners, Tragically Hip frontman Gord Downie and the late Leonard Cohen.

Cohen's "You Want It Darker" beat out international chart-toppers by Celine Dion, Drake, Shawn Mendes and the Weeknd for album of the year.

Montreal's poet laureate, who died in November, also won artist of the year.

Trudeau introduced a memorial performance for Cohen, calling him "one of the greatest artists Canada has ever produced."

Downie appeared in a pre-recorded acceptance speech after winning the songwriter of the year Juno for his "Secret Path" solo project.

"Secret Path" also picked up best adult alternative album and recording package of the year awards.

Other winners included Cara, who claimed best pop album for "Know-It-All," Ruth B was named breakthrough artist of the year, and Jess Moskaluke's "Kiss Me Quiet" won the country album award.