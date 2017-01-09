

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





Attention drivers -- heavy snow is expected to fall in Toronto and much of southern Ontario today ahead of a storm expected overnight.

The GTA will receive 10 to 15 cm of snow throughout the day on Monday, according to a special weather statement issued by Environment Canada. The snowfall will weaken to flurries by the evening but it's expected to pick up again overnight with an additional 3 centimetres of accumulation expected.

The first storm of the year will create treacherous driving conditions. The storm will be at its worse during rush hour Tuesday morning, Environment Canada said, advising motorists to allow plenty of extra time for getting to their destination,.

"Under the snow squall bands, visibilities will be significantly reduced due to the heavy snow combined with blowing snow, and snow will quickly accumulate," Environment Canada said in its statement.

These conditions can reduce visibility significantly. It is recommended that while driving, motorists should slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and always be prepared to stop.

Temperatures are expected to begin to climb and reach above the freezing mark on Tuesday, reaching a high of 7 C on Thursday.

However, the deep freeze is expected to return the very next day with a low of -13 C in the forecast for Friday.