

The Canadian Press





WINDSOR, Ont. - Heavy rainfall in southwestern Ontario has left scores of flooded streets and basements as some areas were hit with more than 200 millimetres of rain in less than 24 hours.

The city of Windsor saw between 45 and 88 millimetres of rain Monday night and got another 50 millimetres by Tuesday afternoon, said Ria Alsen, a severe weather meteorologist with Environment Canada.

The nearby community of LaSalle was the hardest hit, with 125 millimetres of rain Monday and another 160 millimetres on Tuesday, Alsen said.

Several rounds of thunderstorms have made their way through the area since Monday night, but Alsen said the rain should soon begin to taper off.

Environment Canada said Wednesday would bring a mix of sun and cloud with just a 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. There was also a 40 per cent chance of showers on Wednesday.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens said the city had received 175 calls of roads flooded across the city and advised people only to drive if necessary.

He also urged residents to stay out of flooded basements because of electrical hazards and said Enwin Utilities would disconnect the power to the affected residences.

“There have been 150 customers that have been impacted and they're dealing with folks asking for disconnects one by one,” Dilkens told reporters at a news conference Tuesday evening.

He said the city doesn't intend to declare a state of emergency.

The Windsor General Hospital's Metropolitan Campus had closed its emergency department because of flooding on the ground floor, but the ER was reopened just before 11 p.m. Tuesday

After rain water seeped in through the drains on the main floor, the hospital asked people who required emergency care to go to the Ouellette Campus, or if possible, head to Leamington.

The hospital said all ambulances were being directed to the other hospital campus.

All diagnostic imaging, including MRI and CT scans were to resume at the Met Campus Wednesday morning.