

Codi Wilson, CTV Toronto





Residents in the GTA would be wise to keep an umbrella handy as rain hits the region later today.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Toronto as well as the regions of Halton, Peel, York and Durham.

According to the national weather agency, the GTA could see between 15 and 25 millimetres of rain tonight and tomorrow.

“Rain is expected to spread across southern Ontario from the west to east tonight and taper off on Wednesday. Although rainfall amounts are not expected to be overly significant, the ground has a reduced ability to absorb further rainfall due to recent rains and snowmelt,” Environment Canada’s advisory says.

“Caution is advised near creeks. Ponding of water may occur in some areas as well.”

The first day of March will bring a combination of wet and warm weather in Toronto. Environment Canada is calling for showers Wednesday afternoon and a high of 15 C.

The mild weather will be immediately followed by a significant temperature drop Thursday, which will see a high of -1 C.

The colder weather is expected to stick around this weekend. The national weather agency is calling for a high of -2 on Friday and -3 on Saturday. The city could also see some flurries this weekend.