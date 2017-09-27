

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





An unusual fall heat wave in Toronto is expected to come to an end today as cooler air arrives in southern Ontario.

While Wednesday will still see hot and humid conditions with temperatures feeling like 34 with humidity, fall-like weather is on the way.

Environment Canada is calling for a high of 19 C on Thursday and 16 C on Friday and Saturday.

“Although temperatures may start off warm today, a cold front will move across southern Ontario through the day ushering in considerably cooler air by the end of the day,” the national weather agency wrote in an advisory on Wednesday.

Toronto has seen record-breaking heat over the past week, prompting heat warnings from both Environment Canada and the city of Toronto.

Cooling centres opened across the city in response to the scorching conditions.