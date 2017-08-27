Head-on crash in Bruce County leaves 3 dead, 4 seriously injured
TOBERMORY, Ont. - Ontario Provincial Police say three people are dead and several more are seriously injured following a head-on collision in Bruce County on Saturday night.
Officers say the two vehicles collided in the community of Miller Lake, south of Tobermory, at about 8 p.m. Saturday.
The identities and ages of the deceased have not yet been released.
Police say four other people suffered serious injuries in the crash.
Police are continuing to investigate.