

The Canadian Press





TOBERMORY, Ont. - Ontario Provincial Police say three people are dead and several more are seriously injured following a head-on collision in Bruce County on Saturday night.

Officers say the two vehicles collided in the community of Miller Lake, south of Tobermory, at about 8 p.m. Saturday.

The identities and ages of the deceased have not yet been released.

Police say four other people suffered serious injuries in the crash.

Police are continuing to investigate.